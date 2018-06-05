News story
NDA's HR Director joins new ECITB Board
NDA’s HR Director, David Vineall, has joined 8 other new Board members at the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the statutory skills body for the engineering construction industry in Great Britain.
The new Board will work under the leadership of Lynda Armstrong OBE, who was appointed as Chair by the Minster for Apprenticeships and Skills, Anne Milton MP in January.
Lynda Armstrong, Chair of the ECITB Board, said:
I am pleased to be joined by such a high-calibre and diverse group of professionals on the ECITB Board. Collectively they represent the wide range of sectors and regions in which the engineering construction industry operates, and include SMEs as well as several excellent independent experts. I am in no doubt that these appointments will serve the ECITB and the industry well over the coming years.
Anne Milton MP, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, said:
I am pleased to appoint new Board Members to the ECITB. The industry experience these Board Members bring will be of great value to the engineering construction industry.
David Vineall said:
Ensuring that we have the right skills and capability within engineering and construction roles to deliver the nuclear decommissioning mission is a priority for the NDA. My appointment to the ECITB Board reflects this priority and will give us the opportunity to support the engineering and construction industry in developing the required skilled and talented individuals to support our mission and the nuclear sector.