NDA's HR Director joins new ECITB Board

The new Board will work under the leadership of Lynda Armstrong OBE, who was appointed as Chair by the Minster for Apprenticeships and Skills, Anne Milton MP in January.

Lynda Armstrong, Chair of the ECITB Board, said:

I am pleased to be joined by such a high-calibre and diverse group of professionals on the ECITB Board. Collectively they represent the wide range of sectors and regions in which the engineering construction industry operates, and include SMEs as well as several excellent independent experts. I am in no doubt that these appointments will serve the ECITB and the industry well over the coming years.

Anne Milton MP, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, said:

I am pleased to appoint new Board Members to the ECITB. The industry experience these Board Members bring will be of great value to the engineering construction industry.

David Vineall said: