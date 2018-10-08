National Thermal Hydraulic Facility Consultation

Within the recent Nuclear Sector Deal, £40m was announced for a UK national thermal hydraulic research and testing facility, as part of the Nuclear Innovation Programme.

The purpose of such a facility, to be built in North Wales, will be to:

Establish the UK as a world leader in nuclear thermal hydraulics;

Position the UK to take advantage of nuclear fission new build, Small Modular Reactor deployment and Advanced Modular Reactor development; and

Enable the UK to contribute more effectively to the next generation of fission reactors and enable the UK supply chain to benefit from the worldwide increase in nuclear new build.

To ensure the facility achieves these objectives, it is crucial that there is consultation across the UK nuclear industry. To this end, UKAEA has been commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Welsh Assembly Government to consult with UK industry and research communities to develop the outline design, delivery and future operational plans of such a facility.

To obtain the broadest possible input, UKAEA – working with partners including National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) and Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (NAMRC) – will host a series of workshops to which all industrial, research and academic organisations are invited. Three workshops are currently planned as follows:

Culham – Tuesday 6 November 2019

Rotherham – Thursday 8 November 2019

Bangor – Tuesday 13 November 2019

Specific details for each workshop will be announced shortly.

Additionally, recognising that some organisations may wish to discuss their requirements in more detail and/or in confidence, specific “one to one” meetings will be arranged as required.

UKAEA aims to complete all the initial consultations by Christmas 2018, for data to be compiled and plans developed for submission to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Welsh Assembly Government by Easter 2019.

For further details please contact:

Amanda Brummitt - amanda.brummitt@ukaea.uk 01235 464953

or

Colin Walters - colin.walters@ukaea.uk 01235 466967