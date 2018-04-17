National Museums Liverpool Trustee Extensions

Andrew McCluskey

Andrew is a founding member, lead singer and songwriter in the successful musical group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. He has achieved 60 global gold and platinum album and single awards and has three Ivor Novello Award nominations. The group’s music has been featured on several major film soundtrack recordings including Pretty in Pink and Waltz with Bashir. Andrew has performed with The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in Liverpool and at the Liverpool Night as part of the 2010 Shanghai Expo. OMD continue to play live at major global music festivals and concerts, recently headlining the UK/Mexican Dual Year festival in Guadalajara. His song Enola Gay was selected to feature in the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. In February 2015 the band performed at the Dresden Peace Prize awards on the 70th anniversary of the bombing of that city where Andy delivered a speech outlining how music had helped to heal the wounds of history and build bonds of tolerance and understanding. Andrew is a frequent contributor to, and reviewer for, BBC Radio 4 Front Row Programme and regular interviewee and commentator for television documentaries, books, and radio programmes on musical history and culture.

Philip Price

Philip is a leading figure within the North West investment community. He is an owner director of Dow Schofield Watts, a prominent corporate finance advisory business in the North of England. For over 20 years Philip has provided specialist corporate finance advice to growing businesses across a broad range of clients and sectors. He has advised both private and public organisations on an array of transactions including significant fundraising, corporate mergers and acquisitions together with the delivery of key strategic guidance; this extends to the management and development of investments held under an associated private equity fund, PHD Equity Partners. Philip is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) having trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in Liverpool. He worked across KPMG’s Liverpool and Manchester offices for 10 years prior to joining Dow Schofield Watts. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. Philip has been based in Liverpool since 1990 when he came to study at John Moores University. He now lives in the Woolton area of Liverpool with his wife and three young children.

The roles are not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Andrew and Philip have declared no such activity.