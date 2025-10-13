National Armaments Director to drive forward defence reform and bolster national arsenal

Rupert Pearce appointed as National Armaments Director, bringing extensive FTSE100 leadership experience.

Crucial appointment in the biggest defence reforms for more than 50 years.

NAD role to drive economic growth while bolstering national security – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

UK defence procurement and industrial partnerships will be fundamentally reshaped by a highly experienced leader, as Rupert Pearce is appointed on a 5-year fixed-term basis.

The NAD is a critical role that will shape the future of UK defence as part of the biggest defence reforms for more than 50 years - speeding up decisions, tackling waste and improving outcomes for our Armed Forces.

Working closely with the Defence Secretary and a key pillar of the Strategic Defence Review, the NAD will deliver the national arsenal needed for the UK Armed Forces to execute defence operations demanded by the current global threat picture.

Mr Pearce brings extensive leadership experience from the private sector, including 16 years at FTSE100 satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat, where he served as CEO for nine years.

He will take up the role of NAD on 14th October, with Andy Start, who has been establishing the new Group as National Armaments Director in an interim capacity, supporting him for the first few months of his tenure.

His proven track record of managing large-scale organisations, driving innovation, and building international partnerships makes him ideally suited to lead the transformation of how defence works with industry to deliver for our Armed Forces. Additionally, his venture capital experience will bolster his role working with UK Defence Innovation, supporting firms of all sizes to take state-of-the-art technology from the drawing board to the production line.

The NAD will change how defence partners with industry to grow the UK economy, create jobs across the country, and deliver UK exports. This will drive economic growth whilst bolstering national security – a foundation of the government’s Plan for Change.

National Armaments Director, Rupert Pearce said:

I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the UK’s National Armaments Director. It is vital that our Armed Forces have cutting edge capabilities at their disposal to project an effective deterrent, both alone and in conjunction with NATO and our other allies. To deliver this, we will transform MOD’s relationship with its industrial partners so that the UK defence industry becomes a strategic asset, innovating at wartime pace and driving economic growth. I look forward to working with all my new stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The National Armaments Director will be a cornerstone of defence reform, positioning the UK to meet evolving global threats whilst making defence an engine for growth in communities across the nation. Rupert is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in high-value budgets, effective reform, and delivery on the global stage. He will ensure our forces have the equipment they need, on time and on budget. The threat we face is growing; this is a serious appointment to spearhead the national arsenal and help make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, said:

I would like to congratulate Rupert Pearce on his appointment as National Armaments Director. Rupert’s extensive leadership experience from the private sector makes him excellently suited to transform how the government works with the defence industry and support delivery of the biggest defence reforms for more than 50 years. I look forward to working with Rupert as he leads this vital work to modernise defence procurement and deliver economic growth whilst bolstering national security.

The National Armaments Director will be responsible for:

Delivering the capabilities required from industry to execute the Defence plans and operations demanded by the new era.

Delivering the Defence Industrial Strategy.

Ensuring a resilient supply chain and the required readiness of the national ‘arsenal’.

Leading on UK defence exports and acquisition reform.

Speeding up procurement and reducing duplication while working closely with wider government, industry, academia, and international partners to deploy best practice and investment.

The appointment comes at a crucial time, following the Prime Minister’s commitment to the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, with spending rising to 2.6% of GDP by 2027 and an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament.

The role will see Mr Pearce implement the Defence Industrial Strategy and oversee a single new investment budget, consolidating eight separate procurement budgets across the organisation. This streamlined approach aims to cut procurement waste and duplication whilst boosting NATO interoperability and ensuring a resilient supply chain.

Mr Pearce’s background includes early career experience as a lawyer, before moving into the technology and telecommunications sector. Beyond his tenure at Inmarsat, he served as CEO of innovative energy company Highview Power and worked as a Venture Partner for Columbia Capital, a technology venture capital firm.