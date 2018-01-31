Motorists in Derby set to benefit from major upgrade scheme on the A38

The project, valued at around £225m, will make journeys between Birmingham and the M1 and through Derby quicker and simpler by separating long distance traffic from those making local journeys.

Specifically, the Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton roundabouts will be replaced, with two underpasses and a flyover, which will collectively help to reduce congestion on this busy route.

In February and March 2015, Highways England ran a public consultation to discuss its proposals.

Highways England senior project manager, Graham Littlechild, said:

Following our consultation held in 2015 we carefully considered all feedback to select the best possible options to take forward as our preferred route. This process has been detailed and time consuming, but this has been necessary to ensure we make the correct decision. Once complete, this scheme will alleviate three key bottlenecks for those travelling through Derbyshire on the A38.

Highways England will now do further work looking more closely at the local area, completing surveys and investigations to help design the scheme in greater detail.

There will also be a further period of consultation later this year, where Highways England will ask for views on a more detailed design before formally submitting an application for a Development Consent Order.

Highways England will work with the local authorities to shape this consultation, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have their say.

If planning approval is granted, construction work on the scheme could start in 2020/21.

For more information about the preferred route announcement and about the scheme, visit the scheme website.

Alternatively email: A38derbyjunctions@highwaysengland.co.uk or call the Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.