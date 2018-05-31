Motorists called on to plan their journeys to Download Festival

Road users not heading to the festival are being advised to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

About 80,000 people are expected at the three-day festival, being staged from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 June, and surrounding roads are likely to be very busy.

Gates to the campsite open at midday on Wednesday 6 June to allow an expected 60,000 or more campers to spread their arrival times. Up to 20,000 visitors are expected to buy day tickets.

Sarah Redfearn, Highways England’s Emergency Planning Officer for the East Midlands, said:

Major roads and motorways in the area, including the M1, A42, A50 and A453, are likely to be busy. All routes to the festival will be well signposted, but people travelling in the area should plan their journey in advance.

Festival-goers can check the traffic conditions using our Highways England travel app, or follow us on Twitter @HighwaysEMIDS to check the latest traffic updates before you set out.

Donington Park is located next to East Midlands Airport, four miles west of junction 23a of the M1 and five miles from junction 24. Anyone travelling to the airport should allow plenty of extra travel time for their journey.

Highways England will use electronic message boards on surrounding motorways to advise people of any delays. Extra Traffic Officers are also being deployed for the duration, both in event control and around junction 24 of the M1, to assist motorists, clear incidents quickly and keep traffic moving.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile platforms, such as Android and iPhone apps. Further information is available from the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

