Modernising testing and evaluation methods to future-proof defence

DASA has launched a new Innovation Focus Area (IFA) called Unlocking the True Potential of Test and Evaluation (T&E) for Defence

Funding provided by the Ministry of Defence (MOD)

Suggested project values of between £50,000 and £200,000 (ex VAT) with a maximum of £500,000 (ex VAT) per financial year

This IFA will be open for a minimum of two cycles

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new IFA called Unlocking the True Potential of Test and Evaluation for Defence, run on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

DASA is seeking innovations for priority T&E issues for which no solution is currently known across the domain.

If you think you can provide a solution, read the full competition document and submit a proposal.

What we would like to see

DASA is seeking novel proposals that:

Accelerate the assurance of new systems and technologies

Attune systems to the latest threats, emerging programme requirements and likely operating environments, for example by using digital tools and methods

Enable capability to be more available to the war fighter, more quickly, more often and for longer. For example, mobile T&E infrastructure (taking the test to the capability rather than the capability to the test) allowing for rapid (re)assessment and assurance

Enable agility by creating better understanding of the capability through innovative T&E methods and delivery

Enable accelerated acceptance of the capability at test, by developing the novel T&E methods and processes with key regulations/ regulators (for example the Defence Safety Authority) in mind and enabling better understanding of risks and mitigations

This Innovation Focus Area will run for at least two funding cycles of the Open Call

DASA expects to fund several proposals between £50,000 and £200,000 with a maximum of £500,000 available per financial year.

Proposals are expected to deliver at TRL 6 (prototype) at the end of the contract and have a project duration of approximately 6 months. Priority will be given to proposals that can deliver within 6 months. This is likely to be reviewed after Cycle 1 and 2 with the project length potentially being extended to 9 months.

Background

T&E is the collection and analysis of evidence about the behaviour and performance of a system, under relevant operational conditions. This is used across the MOD and industry, and is vital to the understanding, development, delivery and deployment of all defence and security capabilities; assuring they are safe, effective and offer value for money.

This competition is part of a wider MOD Test and Evaluation Transformation Programme, which exists to ensure defence can validate technologies at speed in an increasingly complex threat environment. One key area, incites the T&E enterprise to become, and remain, innovative by instinct.

Read the competition document for full details of the competition scope

Submit a proposal

Do you have an innovation that will enable defence to modernise testing and evaluation? Submit your idea.