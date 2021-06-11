MOD civilian recipients of the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021
MOD civilians have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
A number of MOD civilians have been granted state honours for their work.
COMPANIONS, ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)
-
Nicholas Karl ELLIOTT Lately Director General, Vaccine Taskforce and Director General, Commercial, Defence Equipment & Support. For services to the Covid-19 response
-
John Dominic WILSON Director General Security Policy. For services to Defence
COMMANDERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
-
Michael ADAMSON Chief Executive, British Red Cross. For services to the humanitarian sector & Red Cross Movement
-
Paul John Vincent DEVINE Director, Security & Resilience. For services in support of the Defence response to Covid-19.
-
Bruce MARSHALL MOD Lead for assistance to NHS in urgent Personal Protective Equipment Procurement. For public service particularly during Covid-19
OFFICERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
-
Samantha BIRCH Senior Adviser to the First Deputy Minister, Afghan Ministry of Interior. For services to international Defence relations
-
Alison Kay BROWN Vice President and Chair of Trustees, The Women’s Royal Army Corps Association. For voluntary service to veterans
-
Dominic Anthony LEEDS Lead IT Architect, Defence Equipment & Support. For services to Defence
-
Mohan MANSIGANI Trustee, St John Ambulance. For charitable services to healthcare
-
Dr Christopher Martin TIMPERLEY Fellow, Chemical and Operational Readiness, Defence Science & Technology Laboratory. For services to UK Defence and Security
-
Timothy Charles WILLBOND Vice Chairman, North of England Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For services to the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association
MEMBERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
-
Alexander Lindsay Fraser BOWMAN Chair, Angus & Dundee Area Committee, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance in Scotland
-
David Alexander BROOKES Civilian Security Officer, Northern Ireland Security and Guarding Service. For services to Defence and to charity
-
Elizabeth Hamilton BROWN Veterans Support Officer Northern Ireland. For services to veterans
-
Patrick Timothy CROWLEY Deputy Colonel, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, CEO of South East Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For voluntary service to the Armed Forces and to Military heritage
-
Professor Andrew Meikle DAVISON Trustee & Chairman. The Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh. For voluntary service to the Royal British Legion Scotland
-
Charlotte Catherine EADIE Editor, Army & You Magazine, Army Families Federation. For services to Army personnel and families
-
Cheryl Claire HARBOURNE Home Manager, Royal Star & Garter – Solihull.For services to veterans during Covid-19
-
Elaine Joy HOPKINS County Committee Member and Volunteer, Royal British Legion, Nottingham. For voluntary services to the ex-Service community in Nottinghamshire.
-
Eric HORABIN Member and Poppy Appeal Collector, Tamworth Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to the ex-Service community
-
William Christopher Radcliffe HUSBAND Vocational Qualifications Officer, Devon Army Cadet Force. For services to Young People
-
Rachel HUXFORD Director, Marketing & Fundraising, RAF Association. For services to the RAF community during Covid-19
-
Patricia LYONS Chairman, Hampshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to veterans
-
Andrew Christopher NELSON Projects Manager, Defence Equipment & Support. For services to Defence
-
Michael Stuart NOAD Principal Technical Advisor, Atomic Weapons Establishment. For services to Defence
-
Daryl Margaret PERKINS District Manager, Humber and East Riding St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and to young people
-
Annette PICTON Trustee, The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity. For services to Naval personnel and veterans
-
Paul Crispin SEAGER Tactical Communications Projects Manager, Defence Equipment & Support. For services to Defence
-
Jane Anne WILLIAMS Director of Operations and Family Engagement, Naval Families Federation. For services to Royal Navy personnel and families
-
Lawrence WRIGHT Principal IT Solution Architect, Sopra Steria. For services in support of Defence Science & Technology Laboratory IT services.
MEDALLISTS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)
-
Geoffrey Harold APPERLEY Deputy National Welfare Advisor, The Royal Naval Association. For voluntary service in support of Naval veterans during Covid-19
-
Blanche BACK Residential Care Manager, Blind Veterans UK. For support to visually impaired ex-Service men and women during Covid-19
-
Louis Charles EDWARDS Senior Security Assurance Coordinator and Volunteer, MOD Corsham Co-Responder Team. For services to Defence and for voluntary service
-
Tracey Yvonne ELLIOTT Manager. Lisburn Unit, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and the community in Northern Ireland
-
Beatrice Rosemary JACKSON Patron & Emergency Response Volunteer, Cornwall and Scilly Isles. For voluntary service to the British Red Cross
-
Paul David MORRIS Detachment Commander, Devon Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to young people in Plymouth