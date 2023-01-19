Missile defence agreement with British industry updated

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being updated to formally recognise Fluid Gravity Engineering Ltd and Airbus Defence and Space Ltd as industry partners to the UK Missile Defence Centre (MDC).

The MDC was established in 2003 as a government-industry partnership to deliver science and technology research across all areas of Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD). More recently, their remit has expanded to include advanced missile threats, including hypersonics. The unique relationship enshrined in the MOU enables the MDC to respond rapidly to technology and geopolitical developments, with clear benefits for MOD and UK industry.

The partnership supports closer working relations and open communication between and within MOD and industry to enhance planning, increase understanding of threats and defensive architectures, and develop defensive technologies for the UK and our allies.

MOD Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Dame Angela McLean, said:

These organisations bring unique expertise to the table, helping strengthen the UK’s missile defence supplier base at a time when threats are developing more rapidly than ever. The new partners will ensure the MDC remains at the cutting-edge of missile defence science and technology as it seeks to deliver robust capability options for our Armed Forces.

This agreement is intended to promote and support interaction between the MOD and industry organisations to ensure the MDC is the centre of excellence for missile defence within the UK. By drawing upon the most relevant expertise, the MOD will further enhance its understanding of missile defence and be well-positioned to support current or future procurement programmes.

The activities of the MDC, supported by an underpinning research programme, ensure the provision of evidence to decision makers, collaboration on projects of mutual interest with international partners, and sustainment of elements of national expertise.