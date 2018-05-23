News story
Minute’s silence to mark London Bridge Attack one year ago
Government buildings to observe minute’s silence to mark one year on from the London Bridge and Borough Market Attack.
A minute’s silence will be held on Sunday 3 June 2018 at 4:30pm in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others that were affected by the London Bridge and Borough Market attack, one year ago.
The silence will be marked in UK government buildings and other organisations may follow suit.
Published 23 May 2018