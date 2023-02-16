Ministry of Defence provides specialist assistance to Turkey

Over 100 Defence medical specialists have been providing urgent medical assistance to victims of the earthquake in Turkey through a critical care air support team and at the UK Medical Treatment Facility in Turkoglu.

Yesterday (15 February), an RAF Critical Care Air Support Team (CCAST) – consisting of one consultant anaesthetist, five nurses, three medics, a paramedic and a medical equipment technician – flew on a RAF C-130 Hercules to Adiyaman Airport in Turkey, close to one of the regions worst affected by the earthquake.

Last night, patients injured in the earthquake, close family members and Turkish medical staff embarked onto the C-130 before commencing the 550 kilometre journey to Etimesgut, where continued treatment is being given.

Whilst onboard the aircraft, care is provided by RAF Medical Specialists who are trained to provide lifesaving treatment in the most testing conditions. The UK is working alongside Norway and the Netherlands who are also operating C-130s. Each flight can care for and transport up to 27 patients at a time.

Wing Commander David Hall, lead consultant, described the skills the team bring:

The RAF’s Critical Care Air Support Team is always on standby to transfer the most critically ill or injured patients by air. We have a unique capability to rapidly deploy on any aircraft, to anywhere in the world and deliver the highest standards of critical care in the air. The team includes a consultant, two flight nurses, a medic and technical support, and we’re proud to deploy in support of the UK’s disaster response and provide care to the sickest patients.

Meanwhile, a Medical Treatment Facility has been set up by the MOD and FCDO in Turkoglu. 82 personnel from 16 Medical Regiment and the RAF Tactical Medical Wing are working side-by-side with Turkish medical staff and medics from charity UK-Med to provide life saving treatment and support.

UK military personnel supporting relief efforts in Turkey are commanded by Joint Force Headquarters – the UK’s specialist crisis response organisation. The headquarters has been working alongside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to deliver vital support to the people of Turkey, and over 15 tonnes of aid has been flown to Turkey by the RAF including thousands of thermal blankets to keep survivors warm in sub-zero temperatures. £25 million in new funding to support the response to the earthquake was announced yesterday.

The operation is being led by Joint Force Headquarters’ commander Brigadier Reeve who was onboard the UK C-130. He said:

It was a real privilege seeing the RAF CCAST team in action, with our world class doctors and capability on the back of this C-130, helping the people of Turkey when they are most in need.

As a leading member of NATO, the UK is working on a package of further support to Turkey.