Ministry of Defence Police officers compete in Britain’s Strongest Police Officer competition

The competition is open to all serving police officers from forces across the UK and comprises of 6 strength events in 4 different body weight categories for male and female competitors.

The events for the 2018 competition comprised of a barbell deadlift, log press, keg walk, truck pull, straight arm hold and a medley that involved a farmer’s walk and tyre flips.

Police Constable Claire Stott-Barrett, a police dog handler based at Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport, came second overall in her weight class and said:

Everyone at the event was very helpful, friendly and supportive, particularly with regards to teaching techniques to us newbies who were competing for the first time.

Police Constable Claire Stott-Barrett (2nd from right) with some of her fellow competitors and the Mayor of Wycombe. MOD Crown Copyright.

Police Constable Josh Haydock who is based at Atomic Weapons Establishment Burghfield won 3 of the 6 events in his weight class and thanked his colleagues for their support and encouragement.

Josh said:

I am regularly asked about training and nutrition and this inspires me to get more people at work into a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Temporary Police Sergeant Mark Bunce from Atomic Weapons Establishment Aldermaston won the deadlift event in his weight category by lifting an impressive 270KG, which was 50KG more than his nearest competitor and was also the second highest lift of the day in all categories.

Mark said:

I have trained as a power lifter for 10 years so when the opportunity to enter an event like this within the police community appeared I relished the thought of putting some of my hard work over the years in the gym to the test.

Temporary Police Sergeant Mark Bunce doing a log press. MOD Crown Copyright.

Commenting on the success of his officers Chief Constable Andy Adams said: