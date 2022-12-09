Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) appoints new Assistant Chief Constable, Nuclear and Marine

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) has announced the appointment of Justin Bibby, into the role of Assistant Chief Constable, Nuclear and Marine. This follows the appointment of Melanie Dales, as the force’s new Deputy Chief Constable.

ACC Justin Bibby has spent the last two years as the lead for Investigations and Operational Support in Staffordshire Police, having joined them in August 2020.

Justin begun his police career with Cumbria Constabulary and progressed through the ranks undertaking a number of roles including as area commander and temporary Assistant Chief Constable for Operations, and Crime and Safeguarding. He was the constabulary lead for victims and witnesses and diversity, equality and inclusion.

He is an experienced strategic commander across firearms, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear substances and explosives (CBRN(E)) and public order/public safety. He also has extensive experience managing major and critical incidents and is a qualified Multi-Agency Gold Incident Commander.

Chief Constable Andy Adams said: