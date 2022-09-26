Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Sapper Connor Morrison

Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment died during a non-operational incident in Ipswich on 23rd July 2022.

Sapper Connor Morrison joined the British Army on the 3rd of January 2021 aged 19. He completed his basic training at the Army Training Centre, Pirbright before moving to 3 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment to commence his specialist Combat Engineer training.

Sapper Morrison was a professional soldier with much promise. Keen and enthusiastic, he worked hard to achieve his goals at every stage of his training and impressed his instructors with his knowledge and skills. More importantly, he was a loyal friend and a genuine team player. In typical Army fashion, those closest to Sapper Morrison knew him as “Tesco” or “Sainsburys” in cheeky reference to Morrisons the supermarket chain.

Sapper Morrison was quietly confident and sociable. He enjoyed chatting with friends whether it be whilst playing PlayStation or pool, on trips to Wetherspoons, or at the infamous Jackson Club Cafe in Gibraltar Barracks – so much so that he would invite his course mates to congregate in his room which was directly opposite the entrance to the cafe, so that they could all be first in the queue at opening time.

Sapper Morrison was an avid supporter of Scottish football with a great sense of humour. He would cheerfully join his friends in the pub to watch England games, but when they got overexcited about their teams’ prospects, he enjoyed reminding them that England drew with Scotland in Euro 2020, and therefore that “England, can’t even beat Scotland”.

A selfless team player, Sapper Morrison put others above himself and generously volunteered to cover weekend duties when he was not returning home to Scotland, to enable others to travel home themselves. Similarly, when a colleague woke up late for parade and realised that their boots were soaking wet and muddy from the day before, Sapper Morrison generously gave them a pair of his boots for the day. This was much to the amusement of his troop as his friend wore a size 8 and Sapper Morrison was a size 12!

Sapper Morrison qualified as a Class 2 Combat Engineer on 4th of February 2022, earning his Corps of Royal Engineers stable belt. After gaining his driving licence, he began his specialist trade training at the Defence College of Logistics, Policing and Administration in Worthy Down, where he went on to qualify as a Class 2 Logistical Specialist.

Following this, having volunteered for service with Airborne Forces, Sapper Morrison reported for duty at 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, and donned the coveted maroon beret. He arrived at the Regiment alongside friends from his course and was re-united with others from training.

Sapper Morrison was clearly happy to be part of the Regiment after spending a long time on training courses. He was popular and well respected amongst his peers and had a positive influence on all those he worked with. Utterly committed, Sapper Morrison put himself forward for every task. His positive attitude kept himself and others going through good times and bad. Everyone enjoyed spending time with Connor whether working together, chatting about the day or just having a laugh.

Sapper Morrison was a truly selfless and kind-hearted professional soldier who made friends wherever he went. He proved himself to be a proud and loyal member of the Corps of Royal Engineers and will always be part of the Sapper family. Sapper Morrison will be sorely missed by the Regiment and all those he served alongside. We will remember him.