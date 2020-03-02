News story
Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Joseph Berry
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of Private Joseph Berry
Private Joseph Berry died of a non-battle injury while deployed on operations in Kabul, Afghanistan on 22 February 2020.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.
