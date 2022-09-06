Ministerial Appointments: September 2022
The Queen has been pleased to approve the following ministerial appointments.
- The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
- The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Deputy Prime Minister
- The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet
- The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence
- The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
- The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities
- The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
- Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
- The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio
- The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President
- The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade
- Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education
- Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport
- The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland
- The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales
- Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet
- Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP as Attorney General. He will attend Cabinet
- Edward Argar MP as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet
- Vicky Ford MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. She will attend Cabinet
- Tom Tugendhat MBE MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Security) in the Home Department. He will attend Cabinet
- James Heappey MP has been re-appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. He will be Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans and will attend Cabinet.
- Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Climate) in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He will attend Cabinet.
Published 6 September 2022