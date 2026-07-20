Ministerial Appointments: July 2026
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Rt Hon John Healey MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- Rt Hon Louise Haigh MP as First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office
- Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP will remain as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP will remain as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- Rt Hon Angela Rayner MP as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
- Rt Hon Lucy Powell MP as Secretary of State for Education
- Anneliese Midgley MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will be a member of Cabinet
- Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP will remain a full member of Cabinet as Minister for Women and Equalities, reporting to the Prime Minister.
- Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP has left the Government
- Rt Hon Darren Jones MP and Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds MP have left the Government
- Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, Rt Hon Steve Reed OBE MP, and Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP have left the Government.
Updates to this page
-
Appointments added.
-
Appointments added.
-
Appointments added.
-
First published.