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Press release

Ministerial Appointments: July 2026

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published:
20 July 2026
Last updated:
20 July 2026 — See all updates

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:

  • Rt Hon John Healey MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
  • Rt Hon Louise Haigh MP as First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office
  • Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP will remain as Secretary of State for the Home Department
  • Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP will remain as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
  • Rt Hon Angela Rayner MP as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
  • Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
  • Rt Hon Lucy Powell MP as Secretary of State for Education
  • Anneliese Midgley MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will be a member of Cabinet
  • Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP will remain a full member of Cabinet as Minister for Women and Equalities, reporting to the Prime Minister.
  • Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP has left the Government
  • Rt Hon Darren Jones MP and Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds MP have left the Government
  • Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, Rt Hon Steve Reed OBE MP, and Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP have left the Government.

Updates to this page

Published 20 July 2026
Last updated 20 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Appointments added.

  2. Appointments added.

  3. Appointments added.

  4. First published.