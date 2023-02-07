Ministerial Appointments: February 2023
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade. She remains as President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities
- Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
- Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
- Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- George Freeman MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Nigel Huddleston MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade
- Nusrat Ghani MP as a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office
- Andrew Bowie MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Paul Scully MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Kevin Hollinrake MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade
- Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Business and Trade
- Maria Caulfield MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Women) in the Department for Business and Trade, in addition to her current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade
- Rachel Maclean MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Julia Lopez MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
- Lord Callanan as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Amanda Solloway MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, in addition to her current role as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)
- Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
- Ruth Edwards MP as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)
- Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP as Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office. He remains as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Published 7 February 2023
Last updated 7 February 2023 + show all updates
