Ministerial Appointments: February 2023

His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
7 February 2023
7 February 2023
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:

  • Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade. She remains as President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities
  • Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
  • Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
  • Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • George Freeman MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • Nigel Huddleston MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade
  • Nusrat Ghani MP as a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office
  • Andrew Bowie MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • Paul Scully MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • Kevin Hollinrake MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade
  • Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Business and Trade
  • Maria Caulfield MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Women) in the Department for Business and Trade, in addition to her current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
  • Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade
  • Rachel Maclean MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
  • Julia Lopez MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
  • Lord Callanan as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • Amanda Solloway MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, in addition to her current role as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)
  • Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
  • Ruth Edwards MP as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)
  • Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP as Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office. He remains as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
