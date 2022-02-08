Ministerial Appointments: February 2022
The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency) in the Cabinet Office. He will be a member of the Cabinet.
- The Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP to be Lord President and Leader of the House of Commons. He will attend Cabinet.
- Chris Heaton-Harris MP to be Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). He will attend Cabinet.
- The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Housing) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
- The Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP becomes Minister for the Cabinet Office, in addition to his current role as Paymaster General. He will attend Cabinet.
- Heather Wheeler MP to be a Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office, in addition to her current role as an Assistant Government Whip.
- The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP will become Minister of State (Minister for Europe) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
- Wendy Morton MP to be a Minister of State in the Department for Transport.
- The Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP to be Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip).
Published 8 February 2022