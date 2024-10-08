Press release

Ministerial Appointments: 8 October 2024

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

8 October 2024

  • Seema Malhotra MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education, in addition to her current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Home Office.

  • Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education, in addition to her current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Wales Office.

  • Lord Cryer as a Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).

In addition, the Prime Minister has appointed the following as Government spokespersons in the House of Lords:

  • The Rt Hon the Baroness Smith of Malvern as a Government spokesperson for Equalities, in addition to her current role as a Minister of State (Minister for Skills) in the Department for Education.

  • Lord Collins of Highbury as a Government spokesperson for Equalities, in addition to his current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Deputy Leader of the House of Lords and Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).

