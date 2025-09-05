Ministerial appointments: 5 September 2025
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- Rt Hon David Lammy MP as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. He will also be Deputy Prime Minister
- Rt Hon Darren Jones MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He will remain Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister
- Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Rt Hon Steve Reed OBE MP as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade
- Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Emma Reynolds MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Rt Hon Douglas Alexander MP as Secretary of State for Scotland
- Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). He is a member of Cabinet
- Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons. He will attend Cabinet
Rt Hon Angela Rayner MP, Rt Hon Lucy Powell MP and Rt Hon Ian Murray MP have left the Government.