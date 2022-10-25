Ministerial Appointments: 25 October 2022
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
- Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP re-appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
- Rt Hon Simon Hart MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)
- Rt Hon James Cleverly MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence
- Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Minister without Portfolio
- Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP re-appointed as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
- Gillian Keegan MP as Secretary of State for Education
- Rt Hon Mel Stride MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rt Hon Michael Gove MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations
- Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade. She also becomes Minister for Women and Equalities
- Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Rt Hon Alister Jack MP re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland
- David TC Davies MP as Secretary of State for Wales
- Rt Hon Lord True CBE reappointed as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
- Victoria Prentis MP as Attorney General
- Jeremy Quin MP as Paymaster General, and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Mark Harper MP as Secretary of State for Transport
- John Glen MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Veterans’ Affairs) in the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Tom Tugendhat MBE MP re-appointed as a Minister of State (Minister for Security) in the Home Office. He attends Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Sir Gavin Williamson CBE MP as a Minister of State (Minister without Portfolio) in the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Immigration) in the Home Office. He will attend Cabinet.
- Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He will attend Cabinet.
Published 25 October 2022