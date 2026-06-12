Ministerial appointments: 12 June 2026
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP as Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office
- Stephen Morgan MP as Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs
- Calvin Bailey MBE MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence
- Jade Botterill MP as a Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip)
- Emma Foody MP as an Assistant Whip, House of Commons
- Lord Leong CBE as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade
- Lord Lemos CMG CBE as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Lord Collins of Highbury as Parliamentary Secretary. He remains as Deputy Leader of the House of Lords
- Baroness Ramsey as Baroness in Waiting (Government Whip)
- Baroness Curran as Baroness in Waiting (Government Whip)
The Prime Minister has also appointed the Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons, to the Cabinet.