Ministerial Appointments: 10 October 2024
The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of Poppy Gustafsson OBE as Minister of State (Minister for Investment) jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and HM Treasury.
His Majesty has also been pleased to signify His intention of conferring a Peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Poppy Gustafsson OBE.