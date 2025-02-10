Ministerial appointments: 10 February 2025
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
Ashley Dalton MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care.
The Rt Hon. Douglas Alexander MP jointly as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, in addition to his role as Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade.
Lord Moraes OBE as a Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).
Lord Wilson of Sedgefield as a Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).
Andrew Gwynne MP has left the government.