Ministerial appointments: 10 February 2025

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.

10 February 2025

  • Ashley Dalton MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care. 

  • The Rt Hon. Douglas Alexander MP jointly as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, in addition to his role as Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade.

  • Lord Moraes OBE as a Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).

  • Lord Wilson of Sedgefield as a Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).

 Andrew Gwynne MP has left the government.

