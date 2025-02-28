Ministerial appointment: 28 February 2025
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointment:
- Baroness Chapman of Darlington as a Minister of State (Minister for International Development) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Baroness Chapman will attend Cabinet.
The Rt Hon Anneliese Dodds MP has left the Government.
Notes to editors:
- Baroness Chapman will also retain her existing portfolio responsibilities.
- Stephen Doughty MP will cover Official Development Assistance in the House of Commons.
- Hamish Falconer MP (previously unpaid) will be paid as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.