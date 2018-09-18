Minister for Europe visits Macedonia to kick off visit to Western Balkans

The UK’s Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, has travelled to Macedonia at the start of a two-day visit to the Western Balkans, underlining the UK’s commitment to playing an active and supportive role in the Western Balkans.

In Skopje, Sir Alan reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the region by holding meetings with Prime Minister Zaev and Foreign Minister Dimitrov to discuss the importance of a Name Agreement for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic path. As part of his visit, the Minister also visited Matka Canyon to launch UK assistance to Macedonia’s energy strategy.

The Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

The United Kingdom remains strongly committed to progress, peace, and prosperity in the Western Balkans. This is an auspicious time for our friends in Macedonia. We have long worked with Macedonia to help them implement reforms that would strengthen the country and move towards it meeting its strategic objective to become part of the Euro-Atlantic family. The historic agreement Macedonia concluded with Greece on the long-running Name Issue is an important step towards that objective. The implementation of the Prespa Agreement would help the country finalise its Euro-Atlantic path and the UK stands ready to support Macedonia in achieving this.

