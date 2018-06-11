Minister for Defence Procurement visits JFC

This was the minister’s first visit to JFC since starting in his role 5 months ago. During his visit, the minister heard about the important contribution that JFC makes towards defence and how it works with the single services. The minister was briefed on the role that JFC plays in driving defence innovation, especially through work being carried out by the jHub. He recognised the enabling capability that JFC provides and highlighted the criticality of innovation to defence

During his visit, the minister held a meeting with military and civilian staff based at the Northwood site. He took the opportunity to praise the work undertaken across JFC , especially around integration and commented that JFC is the glue that brings the whole of defence together.

Referencing recent humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UK armed forces, such as after Hurricane Irma, the minister congratulated JFC on helping coordinate the UK response. He expanded further, confirming one of JFC ’s key roles is to ensure strong integration and co-ordination. He also shared that JFC is an important enabler within defence when it comes to working with our international partners.

Finally, he opened a discussion with members of the audience, covering subjects including the growing importance of space to UK defence and the need through Modernising Defence Programme for defence to deliver in an increasingly agile manner.