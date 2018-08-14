Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field visits Indonesia

Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister of State Mark Field is visiting Indonesia today (14 August) on a programme that includes bilateral meetings and a keynote speech on the UK’s ‘All of Asia’ policy at the Centre for Strategic & International Studies.

While in Jakarta, the Minister will be meeting government representatives including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and incoming Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil. Mr Field will also visit the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat for talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Discussions will cover bilateral relations, broader regional and global issues, and the UK’s relationship with ASEAN and its members after the UK leaves the EU. Mr Field will also travel to Bali to open the new British Consulate, which provides an important service to British people on the island.

Commenting on his visit, Minister Field said:

As a fast-growing, vibrant economy, Indonesia remains a key partner for the UK. My visit provides an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen our cooperation in education and security, and to discuss other global issues including the post-Brexit UK-ASEAN relationship.

The Minister’s visit to Indonesia is the first stop in a 6-country visit across the Southeast Asia region.

Further information