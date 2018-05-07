Minister for Asia Mark Field visits India

UK Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP, will arrive in India today (7 May) for two days of high-level talks on technology, cyber security, energy and girls’ education.

Speaking ahead of his visit to India, UK Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP said:

I am looking forward to visiting India once more to discuss a range of bilateral issues and build on the tremendous success of the recent visit to the UK by Prime Minister Modi.

I shall be meeting Minister MJ Akbar and Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog to follow up on the ambitious set of deliverables that were agreed last month during Prime Minister Modi’s visit and specifically on the India-UK Tech Partnership.

As two countries with a global outlook, the UK is committed to working with India to unlock the full potential of our trade and investment relationship.

While in New Delhi on 7 May, Minister Field will meet Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant and visit ASHA, a civil society organisation working for women’s empowerment and the environment.

On Tuesday 8 May, the Minister will travel to Hyderabad to attend a roundtable on ‘Corporate Green Leadership’ and also visit T-Hub, India’s largest incubator housing more than 200 start-ups, before interacting with rural female students at Voice Camp, an event organised by civil society organisation Voice4Girls in collaboration with BDHC Hyderabad.

