Millions invested in new missile to strengthen British Army's capability and NATO deterrence

British Army to acquire the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a proven supersonic ballistic missile capable of hitting targets up to 500km away.

PrSM will help the Army’s ability to find, fix and strike threats to destroy enemy systems and supply lines before they can threaten NATO forces and territory.

Procurement backed by £190 million from the Government’s £298 billion Defence Investment Plan, expected to support British jobs.

The UK will join the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) programme, supporting a transformation in the British Army’s ability to strike targets further away and strengthening the UK’s contribution to NATO deterrence.

Backed by £190 million in the Government’s £298 billion Defence Investment Plan, the procurement of PrSM will extend the Army’s current land-based strike range significantly.

PrSM is a proven ballistic missile capable of reaching supersonic speeds and travelling up to 500km. It is fully compatible with the UK’s existing upgraded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launchers, meaning no additional vehicle modifications will be required.

Currently built by Lockheed Martin, the missile provides the capability to take out stationary enemy systems and weapons up to 500km away. Future development could enhance the capability further.

The investment in PrSM gives the British Army a deep surface-to-surface ballistic missile capability that will complement the Army’s One Way Effector (OWE) drone and ground-launched cruise missile capability. This will create a mix of long-range precision strike options that the British Army needs to defend and deter as part of NATO.

PrSM is a collaborative programme between the United States and Australia. Subject to agreement with them, the UK could receive the first deliveries in 2027. The announcement follows NATO Defence Ministers meeting which focused on cooperation and deterrence, and where Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis met with US Secretary of War Hegseth.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

I am absolutely determined to give our soldiers the weapons they need as they defend our nation and NATO. This new investment into a precision strike missile will help to strengthen our Army and our security at this increasingly dangerous time. The US and Australia are vital defence partners, and I am working with Secretary Hegseth and Deputy Prime Minister Marles to deliver this programme alongside AUKUS.

UK participation will provide significant benefits to the UK, US, Australia and NATO beyond the immediate military capability. Benefits include working collaboratively to further develop the missile – bringing in the best of British industry, and workshare to produce the missile - creating good jobs in the UK. Working with the US and Australia, the programme aligns strongly with AUKUS Pillar 2.

The UK remains firmly committed to the Deep Precision Strike and European Long Range Strike Approach with European partners, including Germany. PrSM will be a complementary capability available immediately and does not replace longer-term collaborative programmes.