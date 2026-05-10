Military conducts daring parachute drop to deliver critical medical support to Tristan da Cunha

Specialist Army team parachute from an RAF A400M onto remote island, with medical personnel in-tandem and oxygen supplies and medical equipment.

Tristan da Cunha – Britian’s most remote overseas territory – is located deep in the South Atlantic, has no airstrip, and is normally only accessible by boat.

Drop comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday confirmed one suspected case of Hantavirus of a British national on Tristan da Cunha.

An Army specialist team has parachuted onto Tristan da Cunha to deliver critical medical support after it was confirmed that one British national on the island was suspected of contracting Hantavirus.

The team of six paratroopers and two military clinicians, all from 16 Air Assault Brigade, parachuted from an RAF A400M transport aircraft. Meanwhile, vital oxygen supplies and other medical aid were air dropped almost simultaneously onto the remote island.

This operation is the first time the UK military has inserted medical personnel to provide humanitarian support via a parachute jump, demonstrating how the military can deploy at very short notice across the world on a range of tasks.

Tristan da Cunha, a group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, is Britian’s most remote inhabited overseas territory. It is accessible only by boat, has no airstrip, and has a population of 221 inhabitants.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“I am deeply grateful to the personnel across the Armed Forces and the RAF who acted at pace to get urgent medical support to Tristan da Cunha. This extraordinary operation reflects our unwavering commitment to the people of our Overseas Territories and to British nationals, wherever they are. The safety and well-being of all members of the British family is our number one priority.

“We will continue to work closely with international authorities and the Tristan da Cunha administration, keeping those affected informed and ensuring the right support is in place in the UK and across the Overseas Territories.”

With oxygen supplies on the island at a critical level, an airdrop with medical personnel was the only method of getting vital care to the patient in time. The operation will also ensure the resilience of wider healthcare on the island by supporting Tristan da Cunha’s two-person medical team.

The military team flew 6,788 km from RAF Brize Norton to Ascension Island. The aircraft then proceed to fly over 3,000 km to Tristan da Cunha, where the personnel parachuted onto the island. They were supported by an RAF Voyager aircraft to refuel the A400M mid-air.

Weather conditions at Tristan da Cunha can be exceptionally challenging, with average wind speeds often exceeding 25mph, presenting difficult conditions for the paratroopers.

Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns said:

“This was an extraordinary operation in incredibly challenging circumstances to get vital help to our citizens on Tristan da Cunha.

“I want to pay a huge tribute to our brave personnel for carrying out their task with the utmost professionalism and composure under pressure.

“This is a real cross-government effort showing our determination to support our overseas territories and British nationals affected by the Hantavirus outbreak.”

Brig Ed Cartwright, Officer Commanding 16 Air Assault Brigade said:

“This was a joint effort with the Royal Air Force and highlights the speed, reach and utility of parachuting.

“The arrival of paratroopers, medical personnel and medical supplies from the sky has hopefully reassured the people of Tristan da Cunha.”

The mission comes as the UK government continues to work with international authorities to respond to the outbreak of Hantavirus from the MV Hondius cruise ship.

British nationals are being repatriated from the MV Hondius to the UK via a special chartered flight. None of the British citizens who are being repatriated have reported symptoms but are being closely monitored.

All British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius are being isolated for 45 days upon returning to the UK and UKHSA is closely monitoring these individuals, with testing as required.

Follow up is underway for individuals who may have been in contact with cases and have since returned to the UK or are in in UK Overseas Territories. The UK government will ensure those self-isolating are given appropriate support.

The Ministry of Defence has worked with UKHSA to provide vital diagnostic supplies, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which were delivered to Ascension Island via a military plane on 7 May.

The risk to the general public remains very low.