Met Office Chief Executive stands down

Rob Varley has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive of the Met Office.

Published 5 March 2018
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Met Office
Nick Jobling, currently Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer, is now interim Chief Executive with immediate effect, pending the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive in due course.

This will ensure continued leadership of our world-class national meteorological service.

Met Office operations and services are wholly unaffected by this decision.

