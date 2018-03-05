News story
Met Office Chief Executive stands down
Rob Varley has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive of the Met Office.
Nick Jobling, currently Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer, is now interim Chief Executive with immediate effect, pending the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive in due course.
This will ensure continued leadership of our world-class national meteorological service.
Met Office operations and services are wholly unaffected by this decision.
