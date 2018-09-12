Memorial Commission to honour victims of Grenfell Tower fire

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, made up of representatives of the bereaved, survivors and local residents, will decide on the most fitting and appropriate way to remember those who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy.

The community-led Commission will develop a proposal for what happens to the Grenfell Tower site in the future, and decide how the memorial site will be owned and managed in the long term.

Adel Chaoui of Grenfell United said:

Creating a fitting memorial on the Grenfell tower site is a momentous task. For bereaved families it is the final resting place of the loved ones that we lost in the fire. For the survivors, Grenfell tower was our home, where we were brought up and raised our families. And for our community it is a part of our shared history. We have faith that bereaved families and survivors, working together with the local community will be able to create a fitting memorial to remember the lives lost, ensure what happened is never forgotten and be something this community can hold in their hearts for generations to come.

The Secretary of State for Communities, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:

The government has always been committed to working with the community to create a fitting memorial, with the Prime Minister giving her personal commitment that the bereaved, survivors and community will decide what happens to the future of the Grenfell Tower site. This is an important step forward in honouring that commitment and it is only right that the community determine the most appropriate way of honouring those who lost their lives.

The Minister for Grenfell Victims, Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP, said:

One of the things we must get right is a fitting memorial at the site of the Grenfell disaster. This must be led by the community with the voice of the bereaved carrying the most weight. I am very grateful to the community representatives who I have worked closely with to reach agreement on the role of the Commission

The Commission will comprise of 10 community representatives, with 5 from the bereaved families, and will seek the views of the local North Kensington community through its consultations. Over the coming months the community will be asked to nominate their representatives and an independent Chairperson will be confirmed.

Further information

You can read the full Terms of Reference for the Commission.

The Commission will have no executive authority and will operate in accordance with the Terms of Reference.

Administrative support to the Commission will be provided by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Further developments on this will be announced in the autumn.

Please see the government’s written principles governing consultations on the future of the site, agreed with the community, for further information.