Matthew Rycroft joins DFID today as our new Permanent Secretary.

On welcoming Matthew, the Secretary of State said:

It’s fantastic to have Matthew starting as DFID’s new Permanent Secretary today – he brings to the role a deep dedication to international development, a truly global perspective and an understanding of how Britain’s security and prosperity depends upon our aid commitment.

On joining DFID, Matthew Rycroft said:

I am delighted to be joining DFID as your Permanent Secretary at this important time. DFID has a fantastic reputation and a crucial mission: to eradicate poverty.

I believe in aid and also in international development more broadly. ‎As the UK leaves the EU, we need to consider‎ our strategic direction. I want us to think of ourselves as central to the British Government’s work, building partnerships to protect our country from long term threats, creating long term opportunities and promoting the UK around the world.

I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in my first weeks. Please tell me what you are proud of and what you would like to change.