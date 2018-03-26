Martyn Worsley Appointed to Board of UK Sport

Martyn Worsley

Martyn grew up in the West Midlands and was educated at The Bishop of Hereford’s Bluecoat School before going to the University of Southampton where he gained a BSc Hons in Geography. He started off his career in 1997 as a graduate trainee at Lloyds TSB before spending time in a variety of organisations including BT Group, BNY Mellon and SAB Miller undertaking Business and Human Resource roles globally until he joined Tate & Lyle as Vice President for Global Talent and Organisational Development in January 2017. Martyn is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Martyn has had a life-long passion for both playing and being involved in sport including latterly coaching the Rugby Football Union for Women’s (RFUW) Academy for 5 years before being a non- Executive Director of the RFUW supporting the integration of the Women’s game into the Rugby Football Union. Martyn has completed the Trans-Atlantic Yacht Race, the London Marathon and undertaken multiple overseas expeditions whilst also being a Trustee for the London Youth Games. His other hobbies include skiing, shooting, sailing and spending time with his young family.

The role is remunerated at £218 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Martyn has declared no such political activity.