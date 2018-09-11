Mark Carney’s term extended and Sir Jon Cunliffe re-appointed at the Bank of England

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England will remain in his role until 31 January 2020, the Chancellor announced today (11 September 2018). The extension was agreed in an exchange of letters between the Governor and the Chancellor published this morning. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England with responsibility for Financial Stability has also been re-appointed, effective from 1 November 2018.

Commenting on the extension of Mark Carney’s time as Governor, the Chancellor said:

I’m delighted that the Governor has agreed to stay in his role for a further seven months to support a smooth exit from the European Union and provide vital stability for our economy.

Commenting on the re-appointment of Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Chancellor said:

I’m delighted to announce the re-appointment of Sir Jon Cunliffe for a further term as Deputy Governor, and I’m confident his extensive experience will continue to be a valuable asset to the Bank of England.

Further Information