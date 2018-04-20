Man who sexually abused 6 year old girl jailed for longer after Solicitor General intervenes in case

A man who sexually abused a 6 year old girl has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, appealed it for being too low.

Lenham Griffith, then aged 31, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl over a sustained four year period from 1995. He showed no remorse for his actions, insisting that he was innocent.

The victim suffered long-term emotional and psychological injuries as a result of Mr Griffith’s actions.

Griffith was convicted of indecent assault reflecting 67 separate instances following a trial at Inner London Crown Court. He was originally sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of 3 years.

The Court of Appeal has today increased his sentence to 15 years in prison, with an extended licence period of 3 years.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Sexual abuse is one of the most psychologically damaging things that can happen to a person. Griffith’s actions toward an innocent and defenceless child were horrendous.

I am glad the Court of Appeal has increased the sentence and I hope this brings some comfort to the victim.”