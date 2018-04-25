Man who raped teenage girl jailed for longer after Solicitor General intervenes

A man who raped a 17 year old girl has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it for being too low.

Ahmed Hassen Abdoule, aged 33, manipulated the young girl into entering his home before using a sharp piece of wood to threaten her. Abdoule then held the weapon to her throat as he verbally abused and raped her.

The victim suffered psychological effects as a result of Abdoule’s actions.

Abdoule showed no remorse and continued to deny his actions at the trial heard at Hull Crown Court. He was convicted and originally sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal has today increased his sentence to 15 years in prison.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Abdoule’s attack on a vulnerable 17 year old girl was sustained, showing a complete disregard for the victim’s obvious and extreme fear and distress.

“I am pleased the Court of Appeal has increased the sentence today and I hope this brings some comfort to the victim and her family.”