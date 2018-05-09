Man who attempted to murder four children has sentence increased

A man who attempted to kill 4 young children by beating them with a hammer before deliberately driving into a stone wall has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it for being too low.

On 22 August 2017 Owen Scott, 29, was driving with the children, aged between 9 months and 8 years. Possibly due to a cocaine and cannabis-induced psychotic episode, Scott attacked the children with a hammer, striking their heads multiple times. He then deliberately drove his car, containing the children, at over 90 mph into the stone wall of a pub outside Huddersfield.

All 4 children were left with devastating injuries, and medical reports have suggested there may be lasting psychological damage and cognitive impairment. Two of the children require ongoing medical attention, and one will be wheelchair dependent for life.

Scott was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years 188 days at Sheffield Crown Court. Today, after the Solicitor General’s reference, the Court of Appeal increased his minimum term to 24 years. Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:

“Four children’s lives have been devastated by Scott’s actions, and the physical and mental scars will stay with them for the rest of their lives. I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has agreed to increase Scott’s sentence to properly reflect the seriousness of his crime.”