Man has prison time increased after drunken assault

The prison sentence for a man who repeatedly kicked and punched a woman in a drunken rage has been increased, after the Attorney General’s Office referred it to the Court of Appeal as being unduly lenient.

David Hurst, 57, was heavily intoxicated, falling over and knocking into people on Saturday 20 October 2018. He pushed the victim to the floor, kicked her and stamped on her head and body in an attack which lasted several minutes.

Hurst pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court in March. That sentence has been increased to 4 and a half years following a hearing at the Court of Appeal today.

The case was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, which allows victims of crime and members of the public to ask for certain sentences to be reviewed. A case must be referred within 28 days of the date of sentencing and this deadline cannot be extended.

Speaking after the hearing the Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer QC MP, said:

“Hurst’s attack was a sustained assault that carried the very real risk of serious injury to the victim. He intended to inflict more serious harm than actually resulted and the Court’s decision to increase his sentence reflects that.”