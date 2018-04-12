Make sure you know where your charity donations are going

Giving to charity is a longstanding and important tradition, and the British public are generous when it comes to supporting charitable causes.

Sadly, that generosity can sometimes be undermined by those who seek to intercept charitable funds for their own gain.

We want to help donors know how to spot a genuine registered charity.

By making simple checks part of the routine of donating, we can all become smarter and more conscious donors, and help promote public trust in the sector as a whole.

Safer giving video

Advice for the public

Do not be put off supporting the important work of charities, but make sure you are safely giving to genuine charity collectors by following our steps to safer giving:

before giving, check the charity’s name and registration number on our register

be more cautious about people collecting for general charitable causes, such as ‘it’s for local sick children’- make more enquiries about what exactly the money would be used for and by who -

when approached by collectors, check whether they are wearing a proper ID badge and that any collection tin is sealed and that it is not damaged

if in doubt, ask the collector for more information - a genuine fundraiser should be happy to answer questions and explain more about the work of the charity

check a collector has a license to fundraise with the local authority or has the consent of the private site owner

check that the charity follows the Fundraising Regulator’s guidance and Code of Fundraising Practice

carefully review collection bags for clothing and household goods to find out whether they are from a genuine charity

never feel under pressure by a fundraiser into making a donation immediately

Safer giving online donation tips

Apply the same checks online as you would in person, but also:

be wary of unsolicited emails from charities you have never heard of or have no association with

don’t click on links contained in emails – instead search online for your chosen charity to check you have the right web address and donate directly to them

check there is a padlock symbol in the URL bar and that the web address starts with ‘https’

make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information and never share your pin number

After making these checks, if you think that a collection or appeal is not legitimate, report it to the police; and if you think the collection is fraudulent report it to Action Fraud through their website or call them on 0300 123 2040.