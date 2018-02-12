Major step forward for Wisley junction upgrade

Under the plans, the interchange between the M25 and the A3 will be redesigned to create four dedicated link roads for all drivers making left turns at the junction while drivers turning right will use a new enlarged junction roundabout.

The A3 will also be widened from three lanes to four between Ockham and Painshill in both directions with two lanes remaining over the M25. A new access road providing better, safer access to several local roads and RHS Garden Wisley will be created. The A245 will also be widened near the Painshill junction to accommodate three lanes of traffic leaving and joining the A3.

Two options for the upgrade were initially put to the public last winter before a preferred option was announced in November. Since then, Highways England has been developing the proposals, including detailed discussions with key stakeholders and residents, including RHS Wisley, Painshill Park and others. Now, a six-week consultation on the updated proposals is underway.

Highways England Regional Delivery Director for the South East Chris Welby-Everard said:

This consultation will help determine the final proposals we end up taking forward for planning permission, so I’d encourage anyone with an interest to get involved and have their say. Around 100,000 drivers each day use this busy junction to switch between the M25 and A3, with a further 170,000 drivers passing through the junction daily, often getting caught up in rush hour congestion and tailbacks. We have worked hard on developing the plans further since we announced the preferred option last year. As well as making a real difference to peoples’ journeys, we are proposing better, safer access for the local roads that currently turn directly on to the A3 and offering significantly upgraded crossing points for people on foot, by bike or on horseback and making sure we respect the protected environments nearby. This consultation is an excellent chance to help shape our plans.

This package of improvements will create extra capacity at the junction and the surrounding area and, on opening, will shave up to five minutes off journeys made through the junction during the morning and afternoon peaks.

Visualisation of the proposed improvements at junction 10 on the M25 which includes free flow left turns, an increase from 3 lanes to 4 as well as new dedicated facilities for non-motorised users

The M25/A3 interchange is a key congestion pinch point on the strategic road network and has one of the highest recorded collision rates across the Highways England network. The proposed plans will help to reduce delays, make journeys more reliable, ease congestion and improve safety.

For more information on the consultation, public information dates and how to have your say, visit the scheme website.

