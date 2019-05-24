Major M54 M6 link consultation launched by Highways England

Highways England is hosting a six-week public consultation, where people can find out more about the proposals that will take about 22,000 vehicles a day from the A460, easing congestion on a key commuter route.

Once the work is complete, it will also ease congestion on the A449 and A5 by separating local traffic from long-distance and commuter traffic.

Senior Project Manager Graham Littlechild, from Highways England, said:

We want to provide a road that works for both commuters and the local community living nearby. Since we chose the preferred route, we have been working with key stakeholders to address concerns raised and design the scheme further. We are now keen to speak to people to see what they think of our plans. It is important that people have their say as this feedback will help us shape the final design. Once completed, the scheme will also relieve traffic congestion on the A460, A449 and A5, improve safety and support economic growth for the Midlands.

Sub-national Transport Body Midlands Connect is supporting the development of the M54-M6 Link Road and has included it in a list of priority projects for completion.

Maria Machancoses, Director of Midlands Connect, said:

This scheme is a potential game-changer for the Midlands motorway network. It will make both short and long-distance journeys quicker and less congested, benefiting both the regional and national economy. Our partners in Telford & Wrekin, Staffordshire, Birmingham, the Black Country and Shropshire agree that this is one of the Midlands’ most important infrastructure priorities, and we’re pleased that the project is reaching the consultation stage, where the essential views of residents, businesses and commuters will be heard.

Currently, the M54 merges with the M6 southbound at junction 10a. This means northbound road users must leave the motorway network and take other routes to connect with the M6 north at junction 11 or 12 or the toll road at junction T8 to continue their journey.

Once complete, the new route will include a two-lane dual carriageway link road between M54 junction 1 and M6 junction 11 and an improved junction arrangement at M54 junction 1 and M6 junction 11

