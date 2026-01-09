Major General Phil Prosser CBE announced as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support

Maj Gen Prosser has had a notable career in support to military operations covering posts in Army Headquarters, Field Army, Defence Equipment & Support, the Defence Support organisation and wider Defence. He will step into the role of CDLS and lead the organisation forward as it seeks to modernise and integrate how Support is delivered.

CDLS heads up the Defence Support organisation, under the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group. As CDLS, Maj Gen Prosser will be responsible for overseeing the continued implementation of the Defence Support Strategy, the delivery of strategic military logistics and Support advice, and as the Functional Owner developing, cohering and assuring Support across Defence.

Rupert Pearce, National Armaments Director said:

I am pleased to announce Major General Phil Prosser’s appointment as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS). Phil brings unique insight and experience to this crucial role. As CDLS he will lead our teams in supporting and sustaining our armed forces on operations - fulfilling a vital part of the NAD Group mission and ensuring success on the frontlines. I look forward to working with Phil.

CDLS, Vice Admiral Andy Kyte said:

Phil Prosser’s appointment as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support is awesome news and I am delighted that he will be taking over from me. Phil brings an innate appreciation of the Support challenges Defence faces in delivering against the Strategic Defence Review ambition and in recovering our warfighting readiness and is supremely well-placed to lead the modernisation that is required.

On his appointment, Maj Gen Prosser said: