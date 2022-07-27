Major General Gwyn Jenkins appointed new Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

Major General Gwyn Jenkins CB OBE Royal Marines is to be appointed Vice Chief of the Defence Staff and Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty, in the rank of General, in succession to Admiral Sir Tim Fraser KCB ADC, in September 2022.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am delighted to congratulate Major General Gwyn Jenkins on his promotion to General and appointment as Vice-Chief of the Defence Staff. I would like to pay tribute to the exceptional contribution he has made to the United Kingdom’s operational capability during his career so far. This courageous officer will bring a broad range of skills and extensive experience of the operational domain to his new role and I look forward to working closely with him. I would also like to formally recognise Admiral Sir Tim’s loyal service to the nation over a lengthy and successful military career and wish him every success as he transitions from the Service.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

I am very pleased to welcome General Gwyn as the next Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. An outstanding Royal Marine of his generation, he brings huge operational experience to the role at a pivotal time for global security. General Gwyn is also an innovator, with the instincts and ambition needed to help transform the Armed Forces to become even more lethal, capable and active in the world. I look forward to working with him to unlock the extraordinary potential that exists within Defence to contribute even more to our nation’s security and prosperity.

Major General Gwyn Jenkins said:

I am very honoured to be appointed Vice Chief of the Defence Staff and to be trusted with such great responsibilities while Defence plays a crucial part in the Government’s response to a challenging global context. I look forward to working in my new role with our amazing military and civilian team in Defence as we labour to protect the UK, its citizens and its interests.

A biography of Major General Gwyn Jenkins can be found here