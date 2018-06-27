News story
MAIB Annual Report 2017 published
This annual report provides information on the branch's activities during 2017.
We have published our annual report, which highlights the work of the branch during 2017 and includes:
- a report from the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents
- an overview of accidents reported
- a summary of investigations started
- details of investigation reports published
- responses to recommendations issued
- marine accident statistics
