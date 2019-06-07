Low Level Waste Repository's landmark achievement

The achievement is equivalent to diverting TWICE the number of containers that it would have taken to fill Vault 9 on the Cumbrian site.

Vault 9 opened in 2010, providing urgently needed waste disposal capacity to support the UK’s nuclear decommissioning programme.

When it was built, the specially-engineered vault was designed to hold more than 5,000 ISO containers filled with low level radioactive waste from nuclear sites, medical and industrial facilities across the UK.

LLW Repository Ltd has been working hard to divert and treat waste, saving precious capacity on the site and removing the potential requirement for a second national repository - at an estimated cost of more than £2bn.

Dave Rossiter, LLWR’s Head of Waste Management Services, said: