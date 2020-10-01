Lord-Lieutenant for Kincardineshire: 1 October 2020

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mr Alastair Macphie as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Kincardineshire to succeed Mrs Carol Kinghorn, who is due to retire on 16 December.

Mr Macphie was born in Kilmacolm and attended school in Edinburgh and Perth.

He joined Macphie Limited, the family business, in 1987. The company manufactures and supplies ingredients for the food processors and food service sectors. He was appointed Managing Director in 1995 and Executive Chairman in 2007. Mr Macphie also owns Glenbervie Management Limited, a farming and estate business. The farm spans over 1800 acres and is known for breeding Aberdeen Angus cattle. He currently employs 280 staff with a turnover of £59m.

For his contribution to the Food Industry he was awarded an honouree degree at Abertay University and for his support to Agriculture and Food was made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society.

Over the past 30 years, he has been involved in many community projects. He has been the Chair of Drumlithie Village Hall since 1992 and Regional Director of Scotland Land and Estates since 2004. He undertakes a variety of community projects and has excellent relationships with various universities across Scotland with whom he has worked to set up internships.

Mr Macphie is particularly keen to protect the environment. As a result, his business only uses 100% renewable electricity and in 2015 became B Corp certified. He has also been asked to join a group at the Hutton Institute focussing on the circular economy and has previously supported the Institute on other projects.