Lord Chancellor announces 2% pay increase for judges

Government responds to annual pay review

Biggest pay rise for judges in 10 years

Separate major review of judges’ pay also published

The rise is in line with that of other public-sector workers, including doctors and police officers, and follows the annual pay review for 2018/19 by the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB). It will come into effect immediately and be backdated to April 2018.

The Government has also today published the recommendations of a separate major review of judges’ pay by the SSRB. This was commissioned by the Government in October 2016 to take account of wider issues facing the judiciary, including recruitment and retention.

The SSRB’s recommendations, which have been published today, will now be considered and responded to in full at a later date.

Lord Chancellor David Gauke said:

Our independent judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law, and effective remuneration is critical to the continued attraction and retention of high calibre judges. I am pleased to announce today a 2% pay increase across the judiciary - the highest in 10 years. Alongside this, the SSRB has published its findings following a major review of judges’ pay. We will carefully consider the recommendations and respond in due course.

The Lord Chancellor has also announced that the recruitment and retention allowance for High Court Judges will remain in place until the Government has responded to the major review.

The quality and dependability of the judiciary is a critical part of maintaining the UK’s reputation as the leading centre for international dispute resolution, and English law as a pre-eminent choice for contracts.

Notes to Editors: